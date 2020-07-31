Parents charged after infant hospitalized with multiple broken bones, toddler tests positive for meth

Court documents show the infant was brought to the hospital on July 20 because her mother noticed the child had leg swelling. Doctors and nurses reported the child had a femur fracture, a left clavicle fracture that may be older and not healing, and a distal femur fracture. The court documents also show the child had lost more than half a pound since her weigh in two weeks before. The report from the doctor’s chart say it was intentional trauma.