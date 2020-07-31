Northam faces 15-point approval drop as governors across the country face growing pandemic fatigue

A new poll from the Center for Public Policy at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs found that approval ratings for Gov. Ralph Northam’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have dropped 15 percentage points since a similar survey in April.
Even with the decline, 61 percent of Virginians somewhat or strongly approve of how Northam is responding to the crisis. But political analysts say the significant drop — which comes as governors across the country face growing skepticism from their constituents — speaks to the expanding case numbers across Virginia and a public that’s increasingly weary of continued uncertainty.
“Whether fair or not, political leadership takes a hit when things are going badly,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. “People had expected that by now, we would be over the curve. Schools would be opening, universities would be in-person, the economy would be roaring back. So, the fact that people are dealing with very significant complications in their lives due to the COVID spread is not to the benefit of political leaders.”
The poll of 838 Virginians, all over the age of 18, found that 24 percent of respondents now strongly disapprove of Northam’s handling of the crisis, up 12 percentage points since April. Northam is far from alone — a recently released survey by researchers at Harvard, Northeastern, Northwestern and Rutgers found that governors in 44 states are now facing lower approval ratings than they did in the spring.
Some of the most successful governors lead states that have largely controlled the spread of the virus, including Vermont and Massachusetts, where the seven-day case average has declined through much of July. Ray Scheppach, a professor of public policy at the University of Virginia and former executive director of the National Governors Association, attributed Northam’s dip in approval to Virginia’s current upward trajectory — especially in the Hampton Roads region — but also to a more nationwide dissatisfaction as cases climb, unemployment rises and the economy again shows signs of stalling.
“I think it’s a lot to do with the fatigue, in terms of his decline,” Scheppach said. “Most economists believe that we’re not just going to have a pause — we’re going to go back down. So, I think it’s right that people are increasingly concerned.”
But Rozell pointed out that some governors still maintained high approval ratings despite increasing case numbers or significant missteps in the early days of the pandemic. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican in a majority Democratic state, currently enjoys a 76 approval rating even with increasing hospitalizations and continued fallback from a massive backlog in the state’s unemployment system. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a 71 percent approval rating even after controversially mandating that nursing homes accept COVID-positive patients.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.