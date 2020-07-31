Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old, police seek additional victims

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Police say Jordan W. Slater, 23, had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl after talking with her over social media. Officers said he also asked the girl for inappropriate photos of herself.
Police arrested and charged Slater on July 30 with carnal knowledge of a child 13-15 years old.
Detectives are still investigating and believe there are additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.
