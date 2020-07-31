Gov. Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, which will impact parts of coastal Virginia beginning on Monday.
“This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Northam said. “I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”
While the track of Hurricane Isaias is still uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that Virginia could see impacts and therefore must prepare for the possibility of flooding, high winds, and potential storm surge that could come along with a tropical storm or hurricane.
Virginians are encouraged to consult the Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guide outlines preparedness, response, and recovery actions designed to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and protect public health.
Recommendations for Virginians are:
- Know your zone
- Make a plan
- Prepare an emergency kit
- Stay informed
