Former Henrico Schools superintendent dies

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A former Henrico County Public Schools superintendent has died at the age of 92.
Joseph Sellers started his education career in 1949 but did not start with Henrico Schools until 1961 as the first Director of Teacher Personnel in Henrico County Public Schools, according to his obituary.
Sellers later went on to become Assistant Superintendent and then Superintendent of Henrico County Public Schools. He served a total of 30 years in Henrico schools and retired in 1991.
Read more about his life, here.
