Forecast: Watching severe storm threat Friday and Isaias impacts Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon, and we have increasing concern for potential impacts from Isaias on Monday.
FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. Marginal risk for severe from the Storm Prediction Center. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
**Rain chances will ramp up sharply by Monday with the track of Isaias potentially just east of the Virginia and Carolina coast. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Overcast with showers and storms likely. Rain could be heavy as Isaias brings tropically enhanced rainfall northward. Strong winds and flooding are possible at the coast. Lows in the mid 70s, highs mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
