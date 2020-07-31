Family, friends, Spider community mourn basketball star McCurdy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sean McCurdy learned a lot from his dad, but work ethic and determination are what he highlights as his father’s best traits.
Former Spider basketball star Bob McCurdy passed away on Wednesday night, after a battle with cancer. Sean and his family have spent recent days in Connecticut ahead of services to remember him.
“At a young age, he really learned the importance of hard work, discipline, dedication, sacrifice, and he wouldn’t let anything distract him from achieving his goals, either personally or professionally,” Sean noted on Friday.
McCurdy was an All-American in 1975, after leading the nation in scoring during the 1974-1975 season with 32.9 points per game. He holds the Richmond record for points in a season, as well as points per game with 53. Sean remembers seeing pictures of his dad hanging in the Robins Center. The younger McCurdy played college basketball himself, first at Arkansas, before finishing his career at William and Mary.
For an example of work ethic, Sean points to his dad’s daily routine during his childhood. His father would wake up a little after 4:00 AM, catch a train from Connecticut into New York City for his work day, return home, work out and still be up for shooting hoops in the driveway after dinner.
“He would always say ‘if you’re not dedicated, someone else is going to outwork you,‘” Sean recalled. “Being able to outwork another individual is something you can control.”
After basketball, Bob McCurdy got into business, catching on in the radio industry. Using that determination, he became successful, but his son is quick to point out that success meant something different to his father.
“The way that he defined success in business is not by the amount of money that you make, but the number of people that at the end of your career said that you positively impacted them, and he’s got thousands.”
McCurdy is a Spider Hall of Famer. He was 68 years old.
