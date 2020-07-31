Dozens gathered in protest to abolish ICE

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people gathered in Carytown at the Kroger parking lot to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The protest comes after news broke this week that 290 of the 312 detainees at a Farmville Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.
Protesters called for:
- The immediate release of all people detained by ICE
- Doing away with immigrant detention centers
- Defunding the Department of Homeland Security
An organizer of the protest says this was a grassroots effort and not affiliated with any organization.
“I’m extremely surprised and really happy about the turn out. There are people here who are here for the cause,” Brenda Bereira, the protest organizer said. “They understand what’s going on. They’ve done their research. I’m just really happy with all the people here and all the support that we’ve gotten.”
According to immigration authorities, the detainees’ safety is one of their highest priorities and most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic and received, ‘appropriate medical care'.
