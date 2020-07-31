Deputies: Man arrested in larceny incident at hotel

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after a larceny incident at a hotel in Stafford.
On July 30 at 6:10 a.m., deputies responded to the Days Inn located at 14 Simpson Road for the report of someone trying to steal a vehicle.
The victim involved says he arrived at the hotel to pick up his semi-truck and park his car when he noticed a man jump from the hotel roof to the second story walkway of the hotel and run toward his unoccupied car.
The victim quickly returned to his car and locked his doors, but then the suspect ran to the semi-truck and got inside.
The victim began blowing his horn and blocked the semi-truck with his car, which caused the suspect to flee the area on foot.
Deputies say they located the suspect, later identified as Daniel Gosciak, 34, of Spotsylvania, and took him into custody.
Hotel management had also discovered damage to the hotel roof.
Gosciak was in possession of lock picks and was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of attempted grand larceny, possession of burglary tools and vandalism, deputies say.
