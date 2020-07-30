Weather cancels Henrico COVID-19 testing event for Tuesday; Friday’s event in Richmond still on

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health District has more upcoming COVID-19 testing events in the month of August but had to cancel the one scheduled for Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.
Here’s a list of dates, locations and times:
- CANCELED: Tuesday, Aug. 4 - Fairfield Middle School (Henrico) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 7 - Hotchkiss Field Community Center (Richmond) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday (except holidays).
Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.
Attendees are advised to bring their umbrella for rainy weather or shade from the sun while waiting in line.
Individuals will be notified of their results in five to seven business days. If notification is not received after 7 business days, call the Test Results Hotline at 804-486-2107, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voice messages will be returned within one business day.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.