VCU Police investigating video of alleged incident between officer, community member

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) are investigating an alleged incident between and officer and a community member.
In a post on Twitter, VCU Police say they were made aware of a video circulating the social media platform showing the alleged interaction.
It’s not clear what was shown in the video, but VCU Police said “The expectations of our officers remain in line with our values as an institution. We regret that the experience as detailed on social media was completely inconsistent with our values and expectations of officers.”
Officials are working with the Twitter user to investigate the incident.
