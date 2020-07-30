Two charged with assaulting police removing ‘illegal items’ from Monument Avenue circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are charged with assaulting Richmond police officers while they were attempting to clear “illegal items” from the area around the Circle on Monument Avenue.
According to police, officers were attempting to get people to comply with state and city ordinances around 8 a.m. Thursday when the alleged assaults happened.
Justin Killough and Kadia Taylor have each been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer - a felony.
Police used pepper spray and a “conducted electrical device” during their arrests.
One of the arrests was caught on camera by a witness who gave NBC12 permission to use the video but wishes to remain anonymous. In the video, the person recording says the officer yelled, “I’ve been waiting for this day” as he chased down the suspect. However, the video does not show that portion of the interaction and cannot be verified.
Warning: The video contains language some may find offensive:
Police say that for more than 60 days, the area in an around the circle has been occupied by demonstrators, some in violation of ordinances. They have set up tents, taken electrical power, engaged in commerce without permits, displayed videos and played loud music.
In response to concerns, a task force was formed to deal with the issues. And police say that previously, individuals were given the opportunity to correct the illegal actions.
The officers injured in the alleged assaults suffered minor injuries.
