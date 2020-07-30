RRHA awards college-bound students with laptops

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and other community partners sponsored an event to honor college-bound students from the RRHA housing communities.
Student scholarship winners were given a trunk full of college and dorm supplies, a $500 personal gift card and a new Hewlett Packard Chromebook to kickstart their college careers.
“With tuition addressed through scholarships, contributions for the event focused on filling the gap and preparing students for the college experience. Even in normal times, getting ready for college can cause a great deal of apprehension for parents and students alike, and more so when navigating the challenges of a worldwide pandemic,” RRHA said in a release.
Here is a list of the scholarship winners and the colleges they will be attending:
- ShaDajah Cromwell – Old Dominion University
- Tanaya Jones – J. Sargeant Reynolds
- Amber Dandridge – Virginia State University
- Jeamia McPherson - Virginia Union University
- Zion Dean – Virginia State University
- Jala Phillips - Undecided
- Mario Fuller-Collins – Undecided
- Jada Reynolds – Radford University
- Damian Harris – Methodist University
- DaQuan Roberts – Richard Bland College
- Javon Harvey – Virginia State University
- India Williams – James Madison University
- KeAsia Jasper – George Mason University
- Alonshay Witcher – Old Dominion University
