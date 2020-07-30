NOPD: Man told to wear mask shoots at employees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a male subject wanted for an aggravated assault that happened Sunday, July 26.
Around 11:43 p.m., a man entered Brother’s Mart in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
The man became angry when store employees told him he was required to wear a mask while inside of the store.
He then left the store, went to his vehicle, and obtained a gun. Then, the man reentered the store and shot multiple rounds at employees before fleeing in a black Buick sedan.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or the whereabouts of the subject is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
