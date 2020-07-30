News to Know for July 30: RPS schedules meetings on SROs; VCU video investigation; State police reform debate; Henrico water main break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our headlines before you have to brave the humidity.
But a nearby front will keep rain chances in the forecast through this weekend. And we can’t rule out a strong storm, especially north of RVA. The seasonably hot weather will hold on into next week.
Traffic on Cox Road in Henrico was impacted overnight due to a water main break. Henrico police say it happened off of Nuckols Road Thursday night.
Crews were out working to fix the break overnight, but police previously said drivers should plan to use an alternative route for “a significant amount of time.”
On what would have been Jaquan Dixon’s 20th birthday, his mother spoke publicly on his death for the first time.
Dixon was at the McDonald’s on Forrest Hill Avenue Monday of last week. Police got a call about a fight with at least one person with a gun. Five people were shot, and Dixon was the only one who died.
Wednesday night, loved ones gathered for a prayer vigil to reflect on his life. Dixon loved football and wanted to open his own painting business and employ his loved ones.
If you know something about the shooting, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 804-780-1000.
In a post on Twitter, VCU Police say they were made aware of a video circulating the social media platform showing the alleged interaction.
It’s not clear what was shown in the video, but VCU Police said “The expectations of our officers remain in line with our values as an institution. We regret that the experience as detailed on social media was completely inconsistent with our values and expectations of officers.”
The director of Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services told lawmakers there’s no standard training curriculum for cadets, but he says that’s changing, and a new plan could be in place by the end of next year. At least one delegate says, that isn’t fast enough.
The third and final hearing on this topic is set for Aug. 6 - to discuss no-knock warrants and use of force.
Use of force by police is among topics to be discussed at a special Richmond city council meeting on Monday.
Council will take up a request to ban Richmond police officers from using certain non-lethal weapons to control unlawful assemblies, including flash bangs and tear gas, which we have seen being used during recent demonstrations.
During the meeting, the council is also set to have a public hearing over the removal and relocation of the city’s confederate monuments.
Richmond Public Schools will hold two community meetings on the role of police officers in schools in August.
The virtual meetings come after Superintendent Jason Kamras announced he would ask the school board to remove all school resource officers from schools.
U.S. Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis will be laid to rest in Atlanta today.
He was lauded as a warrior and a hero during a ceremony Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol, where the civil rights icon who represented much of Atlanta in Congress will lie in repose before a funeral service that at least two former presidents are expected to attend.
You can watch today’s funeral live on our Facebook page and website.
Today marks six months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak, an international public health emergency.
Yesterday, the U.S. passed the 150,000 mark of confirmed deaths from COVID-19, and health officials say we’re still in the thick of danger.
In Virginia, the Department of Health is reporting more cases in the commonwealth as well as a big jump in deaths. Get a full breakdown of yesterday’s numbers here.
The good news? The 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests statewide dropped from 7.3 percent to 7.1 percent.
There’s a coronavirus testing event today at Tuckahoe Middle School on Three Chopt Road in Henrico, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
You’re asked to call ahead and register for an appointment at 804-205-3501. Limited walk-up testing will also be offered, while supplies last.
NASA will launch a new rover to Mars, and it has a Virginia connection!
“Perseverance” was named by a secondary school student in northern Virginia, after he won NASA’s “name that rover” contest.
Perseverance is equipped with cameras, probes and drills to collect soil and rock samples from mars for a future trip to earth. There’s even a microphone so we can “hear” what mars sounds like.
“The exploration of space will go ahead, whether we join in it or not, and it is one of the great adventures of all time, and no nation which expects to be the leader of other nations can expect to stay behind in the race for space.” - JFK in 1962
