Police: Man, homes shot at during date gone wrong in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Spotsylvania County are investigating a shooting that appears to have happened during a blind date.
Officers were called to the 10010 block of Gander Court around 3:15 a.m. Thursday for a shooting.
According to police, a 31-year-old man went to the area to meet up with a woman who met on a dating website. When he arrived, the woman approached his vehicle. As they were talking, two men came from nearby bushes and began to shoot at the man.
Police say the victim was not hit by any of the gunfire, however, two homes in the area were hit.
The two gunmen and the woman fled the scene after the shooting.
