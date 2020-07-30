GRTC contractor tests positive for COVID-19

July 30, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 5:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A GRTC contractor has tested positive for COVID-19, making this the second contractor to test positive and 18th case at GRTC.

The contractor was last on duty on July 23 and has been quarantined.

“This employee has public-facing service functions, and this case is not suspected in connection with any other employee or contractor cases,” GRTC said.

GRTC hosted its fifth voluntary, on-site COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.

