GRTC contractor tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A GRTC contractor has tested positive for COVID-19, making this the second contractor to test positive and 18th case at GRTC.
The contractor was last on duty on July 23 and has been quarantined.
“This employee has public-facing service functions, and this case is not suspected in connection with any other employee or contractor cases,” GRTC said.
GRTC hosted its fifth voluntary, on-site COVID-19 testing event on Thursday.
For a complete timeline of COVID-19 cases at GRTC, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.