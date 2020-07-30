Forecast: Still hot, watching rain chances increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A front nearby will keep rain chances in the forecast through this weekend, with seasonably hot weather holding on into next week.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered evening storms. Can’t rule out a strong storm, especially north of RVA. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
**Rain chances look like they will go up sharply early next week depending on track of the tropical system. Even without direct impacts from a tropical storm, Virginia could see widespread rainfall beginning Monday through Wednesday
MONDAY: Overcast with scattered showers and storms possible. We will need to watch the track of Isaias for potential impacts Monday, especially SE VA. Lows in the mid 70s, highs upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
