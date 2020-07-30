Five local high schools to change classifications next fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT)- When the fall of 2021 rolls around, five of our area schools will be competing against some different competition in their respective quests for state championships.
The Virginia High School League announced its mid-cycle realignment plan on Thursday for the remainder of its current cycle, which runs through the spring of 2023. Atlee, Henrico, Manchester, Matoaca and Varina will all be departing Class 5.
Class 4, Region B, will grow to 21 schools. Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina will be part of that, dropping down from Class 5. All four programs are currently part of Region 5B. The Blue Devils’ football team held its own just fine in 2019, advancing to the Class 5 state semifinals.
Region 5C will be made up of 12 local schools: Clover Hill, Deep Run, Douglas Freeman, Glen Allen, Hermitage, Highland Springs, J.R. Tucker, L.C. Bird, Meadowbrook, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George.
After its first year in Class 5, plans are now in place to move Manchester back to Class 6. The Lancers are moving from Region 5B back to Region 6A as part of the realignment plan.
Alignment decisions and classifications are based on school enrollment. The VHSL’s next realignment cycle begins in the fall of 2023.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.