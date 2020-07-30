First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk on Friday

Scattered strong storms possible Friday, especially during the afternoon and early evening

First Alert Weather Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Friday
By Nick Russo | July 30, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 2:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow moving front will cross Central Virginia Friday afternoon, and that front may bring a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The Storm Prediction Center has added a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for Friday afternoon across all of Central Virginia, including metro Richmond.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Friday with gusty winds the primary threat, though a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.
TIMING

The primary time to watch for strong to severe storms will be 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., but a couple of strong storms could start as early as 1 p.m. or linger as late as 11 p.m. Friday night.

The peak time to watch for strong storms will likely be 1 to 8 p.m. Friday afternoon, with a few strong storms potentially lingering as late as 11 p.m.
THREATS

The biggest risk with any storms on Friday will be strong wind gusts, potentially strong enough to knock down tree branches and power lines.

Frequent lightning, downpours, and minor flooding are all possible, and a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

There is a marginal risk for a few storms on Friday, which is a level 1 out of 5 from the Storm Prediction Center.
We’ll keep you posted with updates as we get closer. Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates right in the palm of your hand.

