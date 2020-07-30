First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A slow moving front will cross Central Virginia Friday afternoon, and that front may bring a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. That’s why Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.
The Storm Prediction Center has added a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for Friday afternoon across all of Central Virginia, including metro Richmond.
TIMING
The primary time to watch for strong to severe storms will be 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., but a couple of strong storms could start as early as 1 p.m. or linger as late as 11 p.m. Friday night.
THREATS
The biggest risk with any storms on Friday will be strong wind gusts, potentially strong enough to knock down tree branches and power lines.
Frequent lightning, downpours, and minor flooding are all possible, and a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.
We’ll keep you posted with updates as we get closer. Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates right in the palm of your hand.
