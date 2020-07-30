Dog rescued during hike on McAfee Knob Trail

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nikko the dog is safe after a hike left him unable to continue on McAfee Knob Trail.
The dog’s owner called 911 saying that 125 pound Nikko had given out despite having plenty of water.
The pair had been hiking for 3-4 hours in 90 degree heat when the call was made.
Units responded to the call for help around 12:20 p.m.
Crews used an all terrain vehicle to go up the fire road and then hiked the remaining distance to reach Nikko and his human.
Using a Stokes Basket on a wheel, Nikko was taken down the trail to safety around 2 p.m.
