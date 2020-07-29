Virginia Tech cornerback Farley opts out of coming season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley has opted out of the coming football season, according to multiple media reports.
Farley is widely seen as a first-round NFL pick and will spend the year training for the NFL draft. He says he has seen NFL players opt-out and is uncomfortable playing this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Farley sent a video to ESPN:
Farley, who started at Virginia Tech in 2017, is the first college player to opt-out of the coming season.
