Tropical Storm Isaias forms Wednesday evenig

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday evening (Source: WWBT)
By Megan Wise | July 29, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 11:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have our next named tropical system of 2020: Tropical Storm Isaias.

Winds picked up to 50 mph Wednesday evening and the system is moving to the WNW at 20 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico through Thursday.

Here is the latest track:

Tropical Storm Isaias Track (Source: WWBT)

Notice early next week the storm potentially could make a east jog impacting the east coast including Virginia:

It is still too early for any specific details for parts of the United States and Virginia right now. We will keep you posted through the coming days.

