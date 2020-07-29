Tropical Storm Isaias forms Wednesday evenig

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have our next named tropical system of 2020: Tropical Storm Isaias.
Winds picked up to 50 mph Wednesday evening and the system is moving to the WNW at 20 mph.
Tropical Storm Warnings and Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico through Thursday.
Here is the latest track:
Notice early next week the storm potentially could make a east jog impacting the east coast including Virginia:
It is still too early for any specific details for parts of the United States and Virginia right now. We will keep you posted through the coming days.
