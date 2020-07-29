Staunton Equity Coalition pushes for city to enact the Marcus Alert System

“Just trying to make sure it is professionals dealing with these things. It keeps police more safe. It keeps citizens more safe, and it makes sure that a mental health crisis isn’t a death sentence and it doesn’t lead to incarceration,” Kramer said. “It forms some trust with the police department. If you are in the middle of a mental health crisis, you need an ally. Thinking that you’re in trouble, hearing sirens, seeing lights is an escalating situation.”