St. Jude researcher discusses life-saving work done at hospital, shared around the world

“I work on a particularly rare form of brain tumor called medulloblastoma,” said Evans. “And so the form of this subgroup that we work on has no particular treatment or cure right now. We’re still trying to understand exactly what it is and what are the best treatment options for it. A lot of what I do in the lab is try to figure out - what is this particular tumor? Why do kids have this particular one? Why are they so different from kids who have a slightly different tumor in the same place and why don’t these treatment options work for them? And so we can come up with the best treatments,” he said.