Oliver Hill Building closed following water main break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Oliver Hill Building will be closed on July 30 following a water main break.
Shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Capitol Police advised citizens to avoid the lower levels of the Patrick Henry Building and Oliver Hill Building due to a water main break.
The Department of General Services and the Department of Public Utilities were on scene.
The Department of General Services said that the building will be closed on Thursday to employees and visitors.
