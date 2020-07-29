News to Know for July 29: Vaccination campaign; Henrico school supply drive; George Floyd tribute; Second day of reform hearings; Department of Health gives updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
After a 3 day stretch near 100, we’ll go back closer to normal for a while.
Partly sunny with a few storms possible during the afternoon and evening, especially east of RIC. Highs in the low 90s.
Richmond leaders are partnering together to launch the “Don’t Wait Vaccinate!” campaign for students and children.
Mayor Levar Stoney, RPS superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond City Health District Nurse Manager & Director of Community Engagement Amy Popovich and Flying Squirrels Mascot Nutsy are all expected to launch the event at Diversity Richmond at 1 p.m. on July 29.
A big announcement will also be made.
Hanover County Public Schools
On July 14, the Hanover County Public School Board approved the “Return to Learn” plan which includes a full-time in-person and a full-time online learning choice.
However, once a parent/guardian selects an option for their child, it is binding through the first semester.
For students who wish to enroll in online instruction, the deadline is July 29.
For more information on HCPS’s return to learning plan, click here.
Prince George County Public Schools
Prince George County Public Schools presented it’s “Return to Learn” plan on July 13 to the school board for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school is also offering choices for parents for in-person or virtual learning.
For those families who may not feel comfortable with have their child(ren) return to school, virtual instruction is an option for them. The student must be registered by Wednesday, July 29.
For more information on PGCPS’s plan, click here.
Besides standard supplies such as highlighters and notebooks, many families also need assistance with supplies that might normally be found in a classroom, such as whiteboards and pencil sharpeners.
You can help by dropping off supplies at a pop-up school supply drive Thursday, July 30, from 1:30 p.m. -3 p.m. at Mad Science of Central Virginia in Glen Allen.
To prioritize safety, the drop-off will use a drive-thru format, with social distancing and mask-use. If you have any questions, contact Van-Neisha Johnson at 804-328-8110 or vvjohnson@henrico.k12.va.us.
Click here for a list of supplies students need.
School leaders and students will discuss what they think needs to be done to ensure all students feel supported and included in their education.
The Facebook Live event called “Courageous Conversations: How to Talk About Race”, is the school system’s first candid discussion in an ongoing community conversation about equity, race and other social events impacting our lives today.
The live event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 29 on the school district’s Facebook page.
The family of George Floyd gathered Wednesday night to join with those calling for change and equality.
A hologram of Floyd was projected next to the Lee monument before a crowd of hundreds gathering and cheering. It’s part of a national tour sponsored by Change.org.
The hologram will travel along the same route as the Freedom Riders, who traveled America’s segregated South in 1961.
Lawmakers will be discussing the second day of police and criminal justice reform during a House of Delegates joint virtual meeting.
The second day of hearings will take place on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
The Virginia Department of Health will be providing an update on contact tracing, testing and health disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure - Paulo Coelho
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.