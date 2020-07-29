Midlothian private school offering face-to-face instruction this fall

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Millwood School announced that it will be offering face-to-face instruction five days a week on Sept. 8 for all students.
The school said it is set to double the sections of its kindergarten through 2nd-grade classes. However, class size remains the same with 14 students in kindergarten and all others at 16. The school is seeking new applicants at all levels.
“The influx of interested families has skyrocketed! Families need to return to work and want their children in school and learning,” the school said.
The school said it is following all CEDC guidelines and designing the classrooms for social distancing.
“Classrooms may look and feel different, but it’s important for us to be able to get the students back into the classroom to promote the most positive learning environment,” the school said.
Millwood School is a junior kindergarten through 12th-grade college preparatory school.
