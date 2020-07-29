Make-A-Wish grants Albemarle County boy’s wish

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 5-year-old named Benjamin was the recipient of a basketball sport court in his backyard on Sunday, July 26.
Make-A-Wish worked with Benjamin and his family to identify what wish he would like to receive. Benjamin, a huge University of Virginia basketball fan, picked a basketball court painted blue and orange to match UVA’s colors.
“He wanted a basketball sport court,” Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia CEO Sheri Lambert said. “He loves UVA, and so he wanted it to have the blue and orange coloring and we were even able to add the Make-A-Wish logo to it.”
In addition, members of the community came together to form a car parade for Benjamin.
