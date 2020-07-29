A look at the vision for the proposed Shockoe Area Memorial Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Renderings for the vision of the proposed Shockoe Area Memorial Park in Richmond are available to the public to view after the Mayor announced plans for the project on Tuesday.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to commit a capital improvement budget amendment for $25-50 million dedicated to sharing what he calls Richmond’s “complete history.”
The money would be incorporated in the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Project plan, and still requires city council approval.
However, Stoney said the city has already committed $3.5 million for a Shockoe Area Memorial Park.
“The funds will come from surplus funds paid into court from city tax sales,” Stoney added.
The memorial park, which was a vision developed by the Shockoe Alliance, will include greenspace and a heritage center or museum.
“The opportunity to create space that serves as a site of conscious, memorialization, reflection, education and atonement,” Stoney said.
“We have an opportunity to leave an amazing gift to generations who are yet to come,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “If we don’t get it done shame on us; shame on us. This is the right time and the right people are at the table to make a change and bring about a transformation in this particular area that tells the truth.”
“The lives of enslaved Africans matter; Black lives matter, and the opportunity to tell the whole story in this city, in this time, is even more critical than ever before,” said Cynthia Newbille, Richmond City Council President.
The space for the memorial park will encompass the African American Burial Ground, the Devil’s Half Acre site and the two blocks east of the railroad tracks that may constitute a future archaeological site.
On the Shockoe Alliance website, a group formed by the Stoney, renderings of what that area could look like are published.
One presentation shows the landscape concept design for the park, filled with a variety of plants, reflection pools, and memorials to what unfolded in that section of Richmond’s history.
For years Delegate McQuinn has advocated for change and recognition of the area known in Shockoe Bottom known as the Devil’s Half Acre, which encompasses the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail. This is the site where thousands of enslaved men, women and children were imprisoned, tortured and sold across the country.
Another presentation on the website dated Nov. 29, 2018, provides and update on the project site, but also shares renderings of what the heritage center or museum may look like.
A spokesman for the Mayor’s office said these rendering are the current vision for the project.
