‘I love him’: Family remembers man killed outside of Richmond McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time, the mother of the man killed outside of a Richmond McDonald’s last week is speaking out. Dorothy Bowman spoke on what would have been Jaquan Dixon’s 20th birthday.
Friends and loved ones gathered near George Wythe High School to pay their respects. He was one of five people shot - all of them survived but him. Bowman is making a call for no more violence and doesn’t want any of her son’s friends to retaliate.
“I haven’t slept in a week,” Bowman said. Because it’s been that long since she’s seen her son, Jaquan Dixon. “I love him, and he tells me that all the time, and ‘I love you too, son.‘”
Dixon was at the McDonald’s on Forrest Hill Avenue Monday of last week.
Police got a call about a fight with at least one person with a gun. Five people were shot, and Dixon was the only one who died.
Wednesday night, loved ones gathered for a prayer vigil to reflect on his life. Dixon loved football and wanted to open his own painting business and employ his loved ones.
He leaves behind a 1-year-old son, Jaquarian.
“He just walks around all day every day, “da da da da da da.” That’s what gives me my strength because that’s my son all over again,” Bowman said.
At the vigil, an RPD officer addressed the crowd calling for unity and to trust the police. Even Dixon’s mother doesn’t wish ill-will towards the person who killed her son.
“What is it going to do for me? It won’t do nothing for me if he rot in jail for the rest of his life. I don’t want that for him…You don’t know what was wrong with that young man’s mind at that time…I don’t want no retaliation at all, none at all. For what? It doesn’t bring my son back. Can you bring my son back? That’s what I really want,” she continued.
There have been no arrests in the case, and Jaquan’s mother says she forgives whoever killed him.
“I just pray for his soul,” she said.
