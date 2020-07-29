Henrico County Schools holding pop-up school supply drive

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - While Henrico County Public Schools’ 2020-21 school year will begin using a fully virtual format, students still need school supplies.
Besides standard supplies such as highlighters and notebooks, many families also need assistance with supplies that might normally be found in a classroom, such as whiteboards and pencil sharpeners.
You can help by dropping off supplies at a pop-up school supply drive Thursday, July 30, from 1:30 p.m. -3 p.m. at Mad Science of Central Virginia in Glen Allen.
To prioritize safety, the drop-off will use a drive-thru format, with social distancing and mask-use.
Some needed items are listed below:
Elementary school items:
- Wide-ruled notebook paper
- No. 2 pencils
- Highlighters
- Black and white composition notebooks
- Lined index cards
- Pocket folders
- Washable markers
- Glue sticks
- Crayons
- Child-sized scissors
- Pencil boxes
- Backpacks
Middle and high school items:
- College-ruled notebook paper
- No. 2 pencils
- Blue, black and red pens
- Highlighters
- Spiral notebooks
- Lined index cards
- Three-ring binders
- Colored pencils
- Four-function calculators
- Dry-erase markers
- Washable markers
- Backpacks
Virtual learning family support items:
- Calendar anchor charts
- Flash cards for all grade levels (math, sight words, language arts, shapes and colors etc.)
- Classroom organization charts
- Pencil boxes
- Three-ring binders
- Paint and paint brushes
- Workbooks (for all grade levels)
- Binder rings
- Index cards
- Wooden craft sticks
- Current wall maps and globes
- Laminators
- Hole punches
- Pencil sharpeners
- Red correcting pencils
- Staplers and staples
- File folders
- Whiteboards
- Treasure chest/prize box incentives
- Sharpies
- Erasers
- Post-it Notes
- Printers
- Ink cartridges
- Printer paper
- Magnetic letters and numbers
The drive is sponsored by HCPS’ Department of Family and Community Engagement.
If you have any questions, contact Van-Neisha Johnson at 804-328-8110 or vvjohnson@henrico.k12.va.us
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.