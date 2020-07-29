Henrico County Schools holding pop-up school supply drive

Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a pop-up school supply drive to help students ahead of the virtual start to the school year. (Source: KTRE)
By Victoria Doss | July 29, 2020 at 2:32 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 2:32 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - While Henrico County Public Schools’ 2020-21 school year will begin using a fully virtual format, students still need school supplies.

Besides standard supplies such as highlighters and notebooks, many families also need assistance with supplies that might normally be found in a classroom, such as whiteboards and pencil sharpeners.

You can help by dropping off supplies at a pop-up school supply drive Thursday, July 30, from 1:30 p.m. -3 p.m. at Mad Science of Central Virginia in Glen Allen.

To prioritize safety, the drop-off will use a drive-thru format, with social distancing and mask-use.

Some needed items are listed below:

Elementary school items:

  • Wide-ruled notebook paper
  • No. 2 pencils
  • Highlighters
  • Black and white composition notebooks
  • Lined index cards
  • Pocket folders
  • Washable markers
  • Glue sticks
  • Crayons
  • Child-sized scissors
  • Pencil boxes
  • Backpacks

Middle and high school items:

  • College-ruled notebook paper
  • No. 2 pencils
  • Blue, black and red pens
  • Highlighters
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Lined index cards
  • Three-ring binders
  • Colored pencils
  • Four-function calculators
  • Dry-erase markers
  • Washable markers
  • Backpacks

Virtual learning family support items:

  • Calendar anchor charts
  • Flash cards for all grade levels (math, sight words, language arts, shapes and colors etc.)
  • Classroom organization charts
  • Pencil boxes
  • Three-ring binders
  • Paint and paint brushes
  • Workbooks (for all grade levels)
  • Binder rings
  • Index cards
  • Wooden craft sticks
  • Current wall maps and globes
  • Laminators
  • Hole punches
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Red correcting pencils
  • Staplers and staples
  • File folders
  • Whiteboards
  • Treasure chest/prize box incentives
  • Sharpies
  • Erasers
  • Post-it Notes
  • Printers
  • Ink cartridges
  • Printer paper
  • Magnetic letters and numbers

The drive is sponsored by HCPS’ Department of Family and Community Engagement.

If you have any questions, contact Van-Neisha Johnson at 804-328-8110 or vvjohnson@henrico.k12.va.us

