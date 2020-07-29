Health leaders remind parents of vaccination requirements via ‘Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of parents prepare their children for online learning, Virginia health leaders are reminding you about an important measure before school starts – immunizations.
On Wednesday, Richmond City leaders announced the launch of the “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” campaign for students and children.
The campaign takes place during National Immunization Awareness Month which is in August annually.
“[It will] raise awareness abou the importance of vaccinating children even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and educate parents and caregivers about new Virginia law for childhood immunizations and school vaccination requirement that impact student registration and school attendance,” a press release said.
With support from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Kamras, the Richmond City Health District announced the launch of the campaign in the area.
“Vaccines help to maintain herd immunity and protect children against rare and preventable outbreaks of disease that can occur when children don’t receive vaccinations,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Director of the Richmond & Henrico Health Districts. “By following the recommended immunization schedule, parents and guardians are protecting their children against serious illnesses not only now, but for the rest of their lives.”
Since May 31, Richmond City Health leaders said vaccinations are down 23% across the state. It is a number that leaves city leaders concerned about the start of the school year.
“Protecting the health and safety of our kids is the most important thing we do,” Kamras said. “It’s why we’re going virtual in the first place.”
But the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the drop in children getting vaccinated.
“Many clinics were closed or narrowed, particularly in the March to June window,” said Richmond City Health District Nurse Manager Amy Popovich.
Even with some school systems going online-only, the Virginia Department of Education requires all immunizations to be up to date by the start of school year. Parents and caregivers must also provide proof of the immunization to their child’s school district before the school year begins.
"On time vaccinations throughout the childhood is essential because it helps provide immunity before child are exposed to potential life-threatening diseases," Stoney said.
Through the launch of the "Don't Wait, Vaccinate!" campaign, city leaders hope to educate parents about the importance of vaccinating your children.
“We really want to focus on children who are under and uninsured in our region,” Popovich said. “We’ve worked collaboratively to create a regional vaccination campaign with shareable printable materials, videos, resources that can be found on our website.”
However, a new law passed this year will also require additional vaccines beginning in 2021, including Hepatitis A and Meningococcal vaccines for all children and the HPV vaccine for boys by sixth grade. The HPV vaccine is already required for girls.
"Unfortunately the Richmond area currently has the highest incidents of HPV related cancers," Popovich said.
Popovich added the HPV vaccine protects over 33,000 causes of cancer in women in the U.S. each year, and most can be prevented with the vaccine if administered starting at age nine.
Parents can opt to complete some or all these vaccines now.
"They are tested to ensure they are safe and effective and carefully monitored while in use," Popovich said.
The Richmond City Health District will offer immunization clinics every Monday and Wednesday morning and Tuesday afternoon in August. Appointments will be required and can be made by calling (804) 482-5500.
More information on where to schedule an appointment for vaccinations can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.