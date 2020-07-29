Forecast: Extreme heat backs off (but still hot)

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a 3 day stretch near 100, we’ll go back closer to normal for a while
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms possible during the afternoon and evening, especially east of RIC. Highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few evening storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a scattered showers and storms LIKELY in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated PM shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
**Rain chances look like they will go up early next week depending on track of the tropical system that will likely form soon near the Leeward Islands.
Even without direct impacts, Virginia could see widespread, significant rainfall especially Monday-Wednesday
MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 60%)
