Chesterfield Supervisors to conduct audit on harassment towards teachers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors is conducting an internal audit of the Chesterfield Education Association about bullying towards teachers wanting to reopen classrooms this fall.
During last weeks meeting, Chesterfield BOS chairwoman Leslie Haley requested the audit after receiving several complaints from teachers of alleged harassment and bullying from the Chesterfield Education Association, some of who are members of CCPS saying that every member of CCPS deserves to have a free voice to speak up on issues
Chesterfield Superintendent Dr. Mervin Daughtry agreed to conduct the audit saying that he would be appalled if evidence was found of any harassment and bullying towards teachers.
A Chesterfield Schools spokesperson sent the following on the matter:
“In accordance with School Board Policy 5015, the School Board prohibits abusive work environments in the school division. Any school board employee who contributes to an abusive work environment will be appropriately disciplined. Retaliation or reprisal against school board employees who make allegations of abusive work environments or assist in the investigation of allegations of abusive work environments is prohibited.”
“The Chesterfield Education Association does not speak for Chesterfield County Public Schools or the Chesterfield County School Board, nor has it been authorized to speak on behalf of either group.”
You can watch the Chesterfield BOS meeting, HERE. Discussion on the matter is in the last 10 minutes of the video.
