Chesterfield school leaders holds community dialogue focusing on equity, race

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County school leaders be holding a community dialogue that will be focusing on equity, race and other social events impacting the community, state and nation.
School leaders along with students will discuss what they think needs to be done to ensure all students feel supported and included in their education.
The community event will be live streamed from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 29 on the district’s Facebook page.
