Chances for beneficial rain increase in Virginia early next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a prolonged period of mainly dry weather over the last few months, early next week will bring a much better chance for beneficial rainfall across Central and Southern Virginia.
Areas north and west of Richmond are running abnormally dry, with an area of moderate drought for portions of Louisa, Orange, and Spotsylvania County. Farmers and gardeners desperately need rainfall.
Early next week, a southwesterly wind flow will set up across the Commonwealth, which will allow tropical moisture to surge northward from the deep south.
Several disturbances are expected to move northeastward in that southwesterly flow, which will enhance our chances for rain. Depending on whether or not it holds together, one of those disturbances may be the remnants of what is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias in the next several days.
Regardless of what happens with that potential tropical storm, we are still expecting a high chance for beneficial rainfall Monday through Wednesday next week.
Meteorologist Peter Mullinax from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center is already keeping an eye on the risk for heavy rain on the Eastern Seaboard next week.
