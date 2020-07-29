ACC football, fall sports, moving forward beginning in September

GREENSBORO, NC (WWBT) - ACC fall sports, including football, will move forward with some schedule modifications, the conference announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Football programs within the league will play 11-game schedules, which include 10 conference games and one non-league contest beginning the week of September 7-12. Only one division will be recognized this year, with the teams holding the two highest winning percentages advancing to the ACC Championship game. That will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on December 12 or 19.
Non-conference games must be played in the respective ACC school’s home state, meaning that Virginia’s scheduled match-up with Georgia to open the season will be canceled.
ACC fans will see a lot more of Notre Dame as well. The Fighting Irish will play an ACC schedule in 2020 and be eligible for the conference title game. They would also be eligible to compete in the Orange Bowl as the ACC representative. All television revenue, including Notre Dame's games on NBC, will be split equally among the 15 institutions.
UVA will play home games against Boston College, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina and North Carolina State, while traveling to Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Virginia Tech will play home games against Boston College, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina State and Virginia, with road contests at Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.
Week-to-week schedules, times and television line-ups will be announced at a later date.
As for Olympic sports, September 10 will be the start date, as designated by the conference. Teams will play a conference schedule that meets the minimum requirements in terms of the number of competitions recognized by the NCAA and can schedule non-league or additional conference contests at each school’s discretion. ACC championships will be held for each respective sport.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.