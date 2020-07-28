Virginia811 reminds residents to call before digging projects

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia811 wants to remind Virginia residents to dig safely during any digging projects.
When contacting 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Virginia811, which is the local one call center that notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig.
The company says every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.
Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and fines.
With more people staying home and relying on their utilities to work and communicate, inconvenient outages are important to avoid.
The easiest way to get your property marked is by clicking here.
