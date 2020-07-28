VDOT awarded more than $4.5 million in grants to improve transportation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has been awarded more than $4.5 million in federal grants to improve transportation across the state.
The money will help enhance safety, improve congestion and incident management and predict parking availability.
“With these grant awards, the federal government recognizes the Commonwealth’s commitment to developing innovative solutions to transportation challenges,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “These funds will support research and technology to improve safety, decision-making, and quality of life in Virginia.”
A $4.35 million grant from Federal Highway Administration will help expand two projects in Northern Virginia:
- Deploy Predictive Parking Availability Information Using Artificial Intelligence. This effort will add innovation to an already-planned, value-pricing parking project along the Interstate 95 corridor in northern Virginia and Fredericksburg.
- Expand the Decision Support System of RM3P to Fredericksburg. This grant will provide funding to expand the decision support system currently in development for the Northern Virginia Regional Multi-Modal Management Program.
VDOT was also awarded $232,500 from the U.S. Department of Transportation “to develop a systemic safety analysis tool, which will identify and visualize locations with higher safety risks that would benefit from eight low-cost roadway safety countermeasures that could then be implemented at other sites with similar roadway features.”
