VCU Medical Center ranked No. 1 in Richmond for 10th straight year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to U.S. News & World Reports, VCU Medical Center has been ranked number 1 in Richmond for the 10th year in a row for 2020-2021.
In its newly published 2020-21 “Best Hospitals” ranking, VCU Medical Center also ranks as the No. 2 hospital in Virginia, and among the top 50 in the country for cardiology, heart surgery and urology.
For the 2020-21 ranking, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide and ranked 134 of them in one or more specialty areas.
VCU Medical Center ranked No. 44 for cardiology and heart surgery, and tied at No. 46 for urology.
The report evaluates hospital performance in 16 specialty areas.
“This recognition builds upon our prior accolades in quality care and reminds us all of the critically important work we do as the region’s largest safety-net provider, and what access to this exemplary level of care means for the communities we serve,” Peter Buckley, M.D., Interim CEO of VCU Health System and Senior Vice President for Health Sciences at VCU, said.
VCU Medical Center was also identified as high performing in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, geriatrics, nephrology and orthopedics for 2020-21.
U.S. News designates “high-performing” specialty areas as specialty areas ranked just outside the top 50.
VCU Medical Center was rated “high performing” in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart failure, and for its colon cancer and lung cancer surgeries.
In the 2020-21 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) ranked among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals.
The children’s hospital was recognized for excellence in urology, pulmonology, nephrology and cancer.
