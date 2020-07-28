Va. teacher accused of breaking into home, stealing women’s clothing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing women’s clothing.
Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Lynchburg officers responded to the 400 block of Three Creeks Court for a report of a burglary in progress.
A woman had returned home to find a man inside. Police determined the man had broken into the home multiple times to steal clothing and sometimes return them.
40-year-old Kevin Conway was charged with 11 counts of burglary and nine counts of petit larceny. Conway is a teacher at Linkhorn Middle School.
Lynchburg City Schools sent a message to parents and guardians of students in the district:
Lynchburg City Schools became aware that a Linkhorne Middle School faculty member and coach has been charged by the Lynchburg Police Department with 11 counts of burglary and 9 counts of petit larceny.
The arrest is not in connection to any current or former Lynchburg City Schools student.
Mr. Kevin Conway, math teacher and cross country coach, was charged by the Lynchburg Police Department on Monday, July 27. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
If you have questions or concerns, contact the superintendent’s office at (434) 515-5070.
The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
