Third infant with COVID-19 dies in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The death of an infant in June may have been a result of COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the death on its social media account Thursday, saying the infant was apparently healthy.
ADPH did not say where or when exactly the infant died. The department said due to patient privacy and HIPAA compliance no additional details can be provided.
Currently, there are three infants with COVID-19 who have died, two with underlying health problems, and one with no apparent underlying health problem. There was one death in an adolescent with an underlying health problem.
