Senior Alert: Police search for man with cognitive impairment last seen at Burger King

BEDFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen at a Burger King.
Bedford police are searching for 92-year-old Hugh Hester Godsey who was last seen Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. at the Burger King in the Lion Shopping Center in Forest, Virginia.
Police believe Godsey is driving a red 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup with Virginia plates VAU-3479. The pickup has preexisting damage to the rear bumper from a previous accident.
It is unknown what he is wearing.
Police said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety due to his cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call Bedford police at 540-586-7827.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.