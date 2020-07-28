Richmond leaders to launch campaign on importance of vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond leaders are partnering together to launch the “Don’t Wait Vaccinate!” campaign for students and children.
The campaign takes place during National Immunization Awareness Month in August, and “will raise awareness about the importance of vaccinating children even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and educate parents and caregivers about new Virginia law for childhood immunizations and school vaccination requirements that impact student registration and school attendance.”
Mayor Levar Stoney, RPS superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond City Health District Nurse Manager & Director of Community Engagement Amy Popovich and Flying Squirrels Mascot Nutsy are all expected to launch the event at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
