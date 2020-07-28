Project to unveil hologram of George Floyd at so-called Marcus David Peters Circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The George Floyd Foundation will temporarily replace a confederate statue at the place informally now known as Marcus David Peters Circle with a hologram of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man whose death in police custody inspired a movement against racial justice worldwide.
On July 28, George Floyd’s family members will join together with local black artists, musicians, poets and leaders for the first public unveiling of the hologram
The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Music and food will be provided by Soul Taco.
Performances will include:
- Orishegun and Richmond Drum Collective (percussion)
- Nickey McMullen (historical oration)
- Valerie “Yemima” Davis (vocalist)
- Roscoe Burnems (poet)
- No BS! Brass Band
Remarks will be made by Free Egunfemi Bangura, Tezlyn Figaro, Benjamin Crump (attorney for George Floyd’s family) and George Floyd’s family members.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.