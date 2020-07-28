Police investigating shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Richmond.
At approximately 11:47 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of 4th Avenue for the report of a person shot.
After arriving on the scene, officers located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
