Police investigating shooting in Richmond

Police investigating shooting in Richmond
Police are investigating. (Source: WMBF News)
July 28, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 1:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Richmond.

At approximately 11:47 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of 4th Avenue for the report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.