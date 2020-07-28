News to Know for July 28: Basement fire; Fairfax lawsuit; District 5 vandalism; Diversity Richmond food drive; Virtual job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
One last day of extreme heat, then a few scattered evening storms provide spotty relief.
Heat Advisory. Mostly to partly sunny and very hot and humid again.
Dry during the day with Few scattered showers and storms during the evening. Highs in the upper 90s.
A man suffered burns to his hands after a basement fire in Colonial Heights Tuesday morning.
Officials say a small fire happened in the basement. Two people in the home, as well as two cats and a dog made it out safely.
The man who was burned was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has filed an appeal in his $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS.
Lt. Gov. Fairfax filed the appeal with the U.S Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit nearly six months after a judge tossed out his initial lawsuit, in which he accused the TV network of airing false and politically-motivated allegations from Meredith Watson and Dr. Vanessa Tyson in February 2019.
CBS has yet to respond to Fairfax’s appeal.
Some of the largest school systems in Central Virginia have opted to return to learning virtually, and now educators are weighing in on how that could work.
The Dinwiddie County Public School Board is scheduled to vote on its return to learning plan today. Limited information was available on the school system website for return to learning plans.
The Powhatan County Public School Board is scheduled to vote on its return to learning plan today as well.
For more information on PCPS’s return to learning plan, click here.
Windows were broken and tagged at the District 5 bar in Richmond as groups gathered downtown on Monday night.
Several windows at the bar were broken and spray painted Monday night after it had been previously vandalized.
There are reports that a group of protesters were telling the vandals to stop damaging the building.
Members of the Richmond City Council made some decisions on criminal justice reform items during Monday night’s meeting.
Council unanimously voted to establish a “workgroup” to develop a plan and recommendations for the implementation of the “Marcus Alert” program by Oct. 1, 2020.
Council also voted 7-2 to deny a resolution to request an analysis of the police department’s city appropriations, with the possibility of reappropriating funds toward mental health and social services, plus, substance abuse services.
City council also agreed on moving forward with a civilian review board for police.
Diversity Richmond is holding a food drive with a goal of helping Hispanic families.
The drive will be held July 27-28. Donations can be made online at diversityrichmond.org or by mail to 1407 Sherwood Ave., Richmond, Va.
In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the goal is to give a week’s supply of groceries to 500 local families. They can currently help 200 families with a food donation from Diaz Foods.
If you’re one of the thousands of Virginians without a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a virtual job fair on Tuesday through the Virginia Employment Commission.
The VEC has teamed with state agencies and companies across the state to host this virtual hiring event.
To register for the “Help Virginians get Back to Work” virtual job fair, click here.
The Richmond City Health District has more upcoming COVID-19 testing events in the month of July.
- Tuesday, July 28 - Southwood Management Property Office (Richmond) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, July 30 - Tuckahoe Middle School (Henrico) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
On July 28, the testing hours between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. have been canceled due to the heat index of 100 plus degrees in the afternoon.
