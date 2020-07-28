2020 National Night Out rescheduled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announced the 2020 National Night Out has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.
National Night Out is an event that is designed to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
- Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts;
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police‐community partnerships;
- Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
National Night Out will be postponed to Oct. 6.
Police say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions in the city.
RPD will provide updates on the department’s social media accounts.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.