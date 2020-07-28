2020 National Night Out rescheduled

2020 National Night Out rescheduled
The Richmond Police Department announced the 2020 National Night Out has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns. (Source: WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 28, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 12:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announced the 2020 National Night Out has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

National Night Out is an event that is designed to:

  • Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
  • Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts;
  • Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police‐community partnerships;
  • Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

National Night Out will be postponed to Oct. 6.

Police say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions in the city.

RPD will provide updates on the department’s social media accounts.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.