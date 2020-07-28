Metro Richmond Zoo opens new sloth exhibit, rain forest habitat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo announced it will be opening a new sloth exhibit and a rain forest habitat.
The new habitat will be called, ‘Animals of the Amazon', which will feature different species of animals native to the Amazon Rain Forest and other parts of South America.
The habitat is designed to mimic layers of a natural ecosystem such as turtles in the water below, tortoises and rodents on the forest floor, and sloths living in the foliage above.
The species featured will include:
- Two-toed sloth
- Red-rumped agouti (a type of rodent)
- Two species of tortoise
- Two species of turtle
The Animals of the Amazon exhibit allows guest to see different species of animals coexisting as they might in the wild.
